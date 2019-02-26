Campaign to help people begin new career in teaching

A new campaign has launched in Knaresborough to both encourage career changers to make the leap into teaching and provide a welcome boost to local schools searching for teachers in key subject areas.

The Transition to Teach (transitiontoteach.co.uk) support programme funded by the Department for Education and led by global education company, Cognition Education, is primarily designed to help professionals recognise that their skills and experience can really benefit the classroom at any stage of their career.

Mel Sproston, regional director for Cognition Education, said: “Whether a person in Knaresborough is nearing the end of their career or has a few years’ experience behind them, teaching offers so many positive career and lifestyle benefits. We fundamentally believe that individuals with real-world experience across a wealth of industries, sectors and job roles have so much to bring to the classroom.

“As we start the new year, what better time to ignite that passion for teaching?”

Visit www.transitiontoteach.co.uk to find out more about Cognition Education.