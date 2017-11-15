Call to step out to dancing group

People are being encouraged to take a step in the right direction this winter.

Dancing for Well-Being groupfor older people is urging people to join its Friday afternoon session of music, dancing, fun and laughter at the Chain Lane Community Hub in Knaresborough.

The group has just celebrated its first anniversary and is growing in strength.

“There were six people at the first session and one year on the group has more than 20 members,” said Group Leader Margaret Whitcombe.

“There is room for more though, and new members would be made very welcome.”

With Dancing for Well-Being people can dance sitting or standing and there is no need for a partner or good memory.

It is ideal for anyone who finds other exercise or dance classes too strenuous or challenging, or if they have conditions like arthritis, Parkinson’s, dementia or depression, or mobility/balance problems.

Margaret added: “I’m delighted with how the Friday group has developed.

“Our members are just so warm and friendly and join in with such wholeheartedness.

“They tell me they have benefitted physically in many ways but the social aspects and the fun have been very important to them too.”

There are a number of Dancing for Well-Being groups across the Harrogate district. They meet weekly and the cost is £5.

At each session there is about an hour of dancing, followed by half an hour for refreshments and socialising.

Support also comes from volunteers who help with registration and refreshments and creating a warm and friendly atmosphere in each group.

They join in the dancing too. More volunteers would be very welcome so if this sounds like something you’d be good at and would enjoy Dancing for Well-Being’s Director, Jackie Terry, would like to hear from you.

To join the Friday group, or any other group, or if you’re thinking about volunteering, phone Jackie on 01423 531235 or email: info@dancingforwellbeing.org.

Alternatively visit www.dancingforwellbeing.org for photos, stories and more information about venues, days and times.