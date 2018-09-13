Busy mum’s bid to get people exercising

Personal trainer and busy mum Louise Wright is urging people to get active later this month.

The 35-year-old, who specialises in pre and post natal fitness, is organising a free event at Wetherby Sports Association on Saturday September 29, noon-3pm, to mark National Fitness Day.

“I have a general passion for fitness and encouraging active lifestyles so, in celebration of National Fitness Day this year, I am arranging a free of charge, community event,” said the mum of two young children.

“There will be active taster sessions suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

“I am keen to promote local services and in particular those that I have personal experience with and can personally vouch for.

“This is not a gala style event where people simply have a stand, the aim to to keep it small, friendly and welcoming, encouraging communication and participation while offering food for thought regarding local services that people can involve themselves with.”

Louise, of Wetherby, launched Fittribe following her second maternity leave, to fit work around family demands.

“I have always enjoyed being active and in my younger years was quite the gym bunny,” said Louise who qualified as a personal trainer in 2003.

“Now I’m a huge fan of functional home workouts that work around the kids and other commitments.

“Following my own two pregnancies I realised how hard it can be to exercise in an environment where you feel safe and comfortable.

“Despite being in the industry my confidence was knocked massively, I found it hard to get back into healthy routines in the post natal phase, found it hard to accept the changes in my body and capabilities.

“I decided I didn’t want other women to feel like this so I completed a pre and post natal exercise specialism.

“Following my second stint of maternity leave and my eldest starting school I began to realise that my current working hours weren’t going to work for our family so that was it, decision made, and I launched Fittribe.”

Louise is adapting a space in her home so that women can train and take along their babies.

And she will hold her first pre and post natal class where mums can workout and take their babies at Wetherby Town Hall on Monday, 9.45-10.30am.

At the National Fitness Day event on September 29, there will be taster sessions from Louise, Amanda Winburn Yoga, Martial Arts for Life, Rugby Tots, Rhythm Time.

Family friendly bike rides Leeds (British Cycling) are leading a bike ride from the event along the old railway track and back and there will be free face painting too.

“The goal is to provide something for all ages and capabilities and to offer information and encouragement for those considering taking up an activity but who are unsure.

“Ultimately though, it’s a great opportunity for local people to get together and for local health and fitness professionals to share information about their services.

“I’m hoping people will bring a picnic and stick around - whether they join in or not.”