Buskers needed for popular Harrogate Christmas Market

Organisers of a major Harrogate festive event are singing out for entertainers.

Amateur solo artists and small ensembles are invited to apply for a busking slot at this year’s Harrogate Christmas Market in the Montpellier Quarter from Thursday November 15 to Sunday November 18.

Marian Farrar of St Aidan’s High School, who is organising the busking schedule, said: “It’s a great way for singers or instrumentalists to share their talents and introduce their music to our thousands of visitors, whilst also creating a wonderful festive atmosphere within the Market area.

“Many performers are now starting to plan their Christmas schedules and we hope they will consider joining us for an hour or two, especially if they are free to perform in the daytime.”

Talented musicians and singers have been performing live at the event since 2012, entertaining visitors with seasonal sounds while at the same time collecting donations – either for a local charity or to support their artistic development and instrument fund.

Last year, about 75,000 visited Harrogate Christmas Market and many stopped to enjoy the music as they shopped.

The busking slots always prove popular. Weekend slots especially get booked up very quickly so there is often more chance of availability during the day on Thursday and Friday.

“Soloists or ensembles can apply for one or two hour long time slots over the four days and they will be able to collect donations from visitors during their performance if they wish,” added Marian.

“This year their music will be amplified across the market.”

Now in its seventh year, Harrogate Christmas Market’s 200 traders spaces have almost sold out and many coach trips from across the UK are expected.

Any musicians interested in performing at the Christmas Market should email Marian Farrar at: m.farrar@staidans.co.uk or info@HarrogateChristmasMarket.org