‘Wurst’-case scenario: Yorkshire firm gears up to beat Brexit by selling sausages to Germany with £4m investment

Fast-growing sausage company Heck, is ending 2018 with plans to increase the capacity of its HQ in Kirklington, near Masham, by 25 per cent, with an investment of £4m.

The expansion will create 60 new full-time jobs and is designed to meet increased production, including the opening of an international mail order business and launching a “Heckfurter” – a healthier version of a frankfurter – onto the German market.

Co-founder Jamie Keeble said: “Our approach to tasty, quality food continues to be a winner and we have had increased listings across all national retailers this year and in addition to launching on online retailers such as Ocado and Amazon fresh.”

He added that the expansion was also an example of European and Yorkshire collaboration.

“Despite all the doom and gloom about Brexit, we are proud to be a European family and friends business.

“We will be investing in more German machinery in our factory and can now get bangers to Berlin as fast as we can get sausages to Southampton,” he said.

“We are looking forward to taking our tasty range to kitchen tables across the continent.”

Heck was founded in 2013 by Andrew and Debbie Keeble – who had previously built up their successful Debbie & Andrew’s brand – and three of their children.

They have met with considerable success and the business has become a fixture in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list of the UK’s fastest-growing companies.

Rishi Sunak, the local Conservative MP for Richmond, said “Heck has a uniquely innovative approach to food and running its business. I have followed its progress closely in recent years and it is great news to see it is expanding and taking on more employees. The Government is supporting businesses like this on a local and national scale. Heck’s expansion plans demonstrate how North Yorkshire is a county of enterprise and success.”