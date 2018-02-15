Work starts on major  Thorp Arch scheme

Work has begun on the site of a new business park development at Thorp Arch Estate, near Wetherby, which will bring 50 new jobs to the region.

Harrogate-based Marrtree Investments acquired the site off Wighill Lane last year, plus consent to develop 20,000 sq ft of new business space, split into seven separate units.

The Marrtree Business Park, Thorp Arch Estate will follow the style of one of the company’s previous developments at St James’s in Knaresborough and director George Marshall said it would further boost the number of high-quality industrial units in the area.

Mr Marshall said: “We will be repeating the successful formula of our St James’s Business Park development, with an emphasis on the quality and flexibility of space available to appeal to a wide variety of commercial tenants.”

FSS Property in Harrogate has been appointed joint agent with Holder & Co in Leeds.

Dan Brumfitt of FSS said: “There is a real shortage of good-quality modern industrial and warehousing space in this part of Yorkshire and Marrtree is filling a gap and helping to create new employment opportunities.”