Wine-tasting space open now in Harrogate

A Harrogate wine merchant has launched the town’s first dedicated wine-tasting event space.

Harrogate Wines, which has been based in the town’s Mont-pellier Quarter for 33 years, has opened the 1,500 sq ft venue above its shop in response to repeated enquiries from regular customers.

“As a wine retailer, we offer a huge choice and this facility adds an extra dimension to showcasing products as well as offering an experience, which is what wine enthusiast are increasingly looking for,” said owner Andy Langshaw.

“Customers often ask if they can taste a few wines before buying larger quantities. With a full wet bar, seating, catering facilities and toilets, for the first time we now have a venue that we can use, or that can be hired for private parties and conference and corporate events.”

The venue, which has capacity for up to 40 people, was launched with a gathering of local retailers to unveil the newest addition to the Montpellier Quarter.

“We are among many retailers investing in the Montpellier Quarter, which has become the destination for shoppers looking for independent businesses who offer something a little different to high street chains,” he added.