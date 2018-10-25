Why BID will be good for Harrogate town centre

As Harrogate’s town centre businesses start voting on whether to set up a Business Improvement District, more of them are coming forward to show their support for a ‘yes’ vote.

Should the ballot, which closes in less than three weeks’ time, result in a more than 50% in favour, the Harrogate BID of local business members would be authorised to make improvements to boost the town centre and fight for reforms like lower business rates.

Matthew Hole, general manager of the Majestic Hotel, a true Harrogate landmark and one of the town’s biggest and most important hotels, said he was backing the Harrogate BID wholeheartedly.

He said: “The Majestic hotel fully supports the Harrogate BID as it brings together all the various business sectors to promote and market ‘Harrogate’.



“The Harrogate BID will assist us in attracting more conferences, exhibitions, events and festivals in Harrogate which will help all of our businesses in the town prosper in what is a very competitive UK market.’

“As our owners, Cairn Hotel Group continue our £15m refurbishment of our hotel and we look forward to rebranding to a Double Tree by Hilton next year, we all need to work together to attract more business and leisure tourists to our fantastic town.”

The managing director of one of Harrogate’s most stylish independent shops is also urging a ‘yes’ vote in the Harrogate BID ballot.

H2k, an award-winning beauty supply store, is located on Montpellier Parade in the heart of the Montpellier Quarter

Hazel Barry, managing director of H2k said: “We’re supporting the BID as we feel any initiative that supports local businesses employment and the prosperity of the local community has to be supported.

“It’s important not to lose focus of the need to support enterprise across the local economy.

“When we opened our flagship store in the fashionable Montpellier Quarter back in 2013, the unique nature of our H2k products was inspired by the beauty of Harrogate itself.”

More news you may interested in...

Harrogate woman's 'terrifying but exciting' business launch