What will new Harrogate bar offer?

A new independent Harrogate bar is set to open bringing what it hopes is something new to the town's food and drink scene.

Inspired by trips across Europe, Corner Haus will largely shun the fashionable craft beer movement to offer a continental feel.



Owner Isla Birch, who will be a familiar face to many from her time at the award-winning bar Ten Devonshire Place on Skipton Road, said the new bar on Swan Road in Harrogate would aim to buck the current trends that sometimes disappointed people.



She said: "Lots of places offer good beer but let themselves down on wine or they have great wine but not good choices in beer. Corner Haus will emphasise both."



Isla, who left the corporate world after many successful years in HR, said the bar's beer offer would be keg and mainly good quality French, Belgian and German beer.

She said: "I've done a road trip across Germany and France twice in recent years. That's where the idea was formed, by seeing how it's done abroad.

"I come from a corporate background but I've always wanted to open my own business.

"It's a bit of a leap of faith but the Harrogate independent bar scene has been really welcoming."



Isla expects Corner Haus, which will fill the empty spot on Swan Road vacated by Norse restaurant, within the next two or three weeks.



With its big leather sofas and relaxed atmosphere, Corner Haus aims to be a place where you can just go for a coffee in the evening, where you can enjoy little nibbles without going the whole expensive big charcuterie platter board route, where you can have just coffee and cake at lunchtime.

Just like on the continent, indeed.



