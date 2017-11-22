Watch: The biggest and best Harrogate Christmas Market yet!

Organisers of the Harrogate Christmas Market have boasted that this year’s event has ‘undoubtedly’ been the biggest and best yet.

The festive market has been popular since it was launched in 2012 but last weekend saw a 25 per cent increase in visitors on last year, with a total of 75,000 people passing through.

Some 75,000 passed through the Harrogate Christmas Market this year. Picture: Adrian Murray

Passengers on 145 coaches from all over the UK came to see the offerings from some 200 varied stalls, and the feedback from everyone has been ‘fantastic’.

Main Organiser, Brian Dunsby said: “The weather was better than last year which helped. This was the sixth one, and we think we have pretty much got the layout right now, we widened the paths and there was more under cover space in the event that it rained which thankfully it didn’t at all!

“We’ve already got the dates set for next year - November 15 to 18 - and we look forward to repeating it all then. We either want sun or snow next year so take your pick!”

