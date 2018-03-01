Waiting is over as shortlists revealed

The long wait is over – for most, at least – as we finally reveal the shortlists for the Harrogate Advertiser Business Awards.

After some intense deliberations, the sackfuls of entries have now been whittled down to just a handful in each of the open categories [SCROLL DOWN FOR THE SHORTLISTS].

Jean MacQuarrie, editor of the Harrogate Advertiser Series, said: “The judges just have two more categories to assess – Technology and Best Company Website, and we’ll be revealing those shortlists in the next two weeks.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank all our individual category sponsors – especially Cicada, who very kindly hosted the judging process.

“Perhaps most especially I’d like to thank Matthew Stamford and Steve Archer, who are directors at our main sponsor, estate agent Verity Frearson. They have been supporting the awards for six years now and we still very much enjoy the benefit of their good judgement.”

As last year, the awards ceremony will be held at the Royal Hall in Harrogate, but this year there’s an added twist: the theme will be The Great Gatsby, and guests are invited to dress in 1920s style.

The event, on Thursday, April 19, will beginwith a drinks reception sponsored by Harrogate-based energy company CNG Ltd, before a three-course meal with live entertainment from vintage jazz band the Charleston Charlies.

The awards will be hosted by Ms MacQuarrie and Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

Tickets for the event, which is expected to be a sell-out, cost £71 per person plus VAT, and are available to buy by emailing either karen.cross@jpress.co.uk 0113 238 8201 or olivia.richards@jpress.co.uk 0113 238 8445.

The Shortlists:

BEST LARGE COMPANY

Continued Care

The Harrogate Bus Company

Yorkshire Agricultural Society

BEST MEDIUM-SIZED COMPANY

Alexanders Prestige

Chameleon

Snooty Frox

The Spirit of Harrogate

Synergy Automotive

The Wish Group

BEST SMALL COMPANY

H2K

Mumbler

Quarterdeck

Wharfe Valley Farms

Wild and Co

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Blue Logic

Extreme Creations

Minskip Farm Shop

BEST RURAL BUSINESS

CWC Malings

Minskip Farm Shop

Wharfe Valley Farm

CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Bramham Pooch Patrol

Minskip Farm Shop

Snooty Frox

TOURIST AWARD

Gilbert and Sullivan Festival

The Spirit of Harrogate

Yorkshire Heart

BEST FAMILY-RUN BUSINESS

Continued Care

CWC Malings

Jespers of Harrogate

Ogdens of Harrogate

Picture News

TECHNOLOGY AWARD

BEST COMPANY WEBSITE

To be announced.

BUSINESS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

To be announced on the night.