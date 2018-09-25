Vietnam success for spring water bottler

Harrogate Water Brands has won a major export contract to supply its bottled spring water to Vietnam.

The deal follows a decision by the board three years ago to target export markets, and the business now sells into Russia and the Middle East.

The company receives support and advice from overseas trade specialist Chamber International and the Department for International Trade, and exports account for 10 per cent of its £20m turnover.

Harrogate Water Brands’ export manager, Greg Hatton, said: “Accessing the Vietnamese market is another significant step in making Harrogate Spring Water a major global brand on the ground as well as in the air.

“Chamber International does a great job in assisting us with advice and support to ensure the smooth operation of our exports as we continue to build sales overseas and it makes a significant contribution to our success.”

Chamber International helps hundreds of exporters throughout the UK with a wide range of specialist services to make exporting easier and more cost-effective.