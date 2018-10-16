Vassos speaks at Business Luncheon

The Pavilions of Harrogate welcomed a capacity audience for the autumn Harrogate Business Luncheon on Friday.

More than 560 businesspeople from across the district packed into the venue for the event, whose guest speaker was sports journalist and ultra-runner Vassos Alexander, best known as a co-presenter of Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Howard Matthews, of organiser Howard Matthews Partnership, said: “Vassos was really nice – a fabulous person. He was very amusing and very generous with his time.

“He’s an endurance runner, so he talked about the original marathon in Greece, where he was born. He actually did a 100-mile run the very next day and a marathon the day after that!”

The event was sponsored by Bagnodesign Ltd, which has a showroom on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate.

The Harrogate Business Luncheon is held three times a year and is supported by Lloyds Bank, Williams Investment Management and the Harrogate Advertiser Series.