The £60,000 giveaway: Masham firm donates savings from green-energy measures to Yorkshire Air Ambulance

I’Anson Bros Ltd, the family-owned farm feed business based at Masham, has received a prestigious award for its support of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

It was recognised in the Corporate Supporter category of the YAA’s annual Recognition Awards in Sheffield.

Its donation has helped to fund night-vision goggles for the air ambulance crew, which has enabled night flights to become a regular part of YAA’s life-saving service.

Chris I’Anson, managing director of I’Anson, said: “We have saved £60,000 by changing to energy-saving LED bulbs at our Masham factory and we couldn’t think of a better way to spend this money than by giving it back to the community by assisting this charity in their incredible work.”

The YAA is an independent charity that requires £12,000 per day to stay operating and provide the rapid response emergency service 365 days a year.

Knaresborough Young Farmers was also announced as a winner at the awards.