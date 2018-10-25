Tech firm expands into Asia Pacific

A Harrogate company that specialises in buying, refurbishing and selling data-centre equipment has marked the next stage of its global expansion with an office opening in Auckland, New Zealand.

Techbuyer already has operations in New Jersey, Minnesota, Germany and the UK, giving it a presence across three continents,and has plans to open an office in Australia soon.

Since it was set up in 2005, Techbuyer has expanded rapidly, with year-on-year turnover growth of around 20 per cent. Over the past year alone, the Harrogate head office has seen its headcount increase from 81 to 103.

“A big part of our offering is the ability to turn around quotes quickly and deliver the next working day,” said Chris Pooley, Techbuyer’s Asia-Pacific sales director.

“With offices in different time zones, we are able to deliver that to our customers everywhere now, including the customers and suppliers we have in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Techbuyer sources hardware from corporates that have over-ordered, firms upgrading their systems, and public-sector bodies selling off old equipment. It then restores this equipment to factory settings, wipes storage devices, runs functionality tests and then sells it on at a discounted rate.

“As every area of our lives becomes digitalised, hardware has to be repurposed much more quickly than its natural lifespan. Quality refurbishment and resale is a growth area for many customers large and small,” said founder Kevin Towers.