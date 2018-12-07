Tadcaster manufacturer to double turnover to £50m with new Vision strategy

Lambert, the manufacturer of intelligent factory automation systems, has launched its new Vision strategy, which will help it double turnover to £50m by 2025.

The company, which employs 170 people at its world-class facility in Tadcaster, is looking to tap into the opportunities presented by industrial digitisation, as it looks to grow its market share across the medical and consumer healthcare sectors.

To help it achieve its objectives it has made two senior appointments. Sean Lynch, who has led the programme management team at Lambert for the last year, becomes associate projects director, and Mike Lewis, who is one of Hennik’s Manufacturing Top 100 Champions and was recently invited to join the Government’s Made Smarter Commission, has joined the board of directors as head of innovation.

“We will invest over £500,000 into our product and service offering in 2019 and this will position us at the forefront of leading technologies in our marketplace,” said managing director Warren Limbert.

“In order to make the most of this financial commitment, it is absolutely critical that we have clear leadership and the appointments of Mike and Sean reflect this. Both of them have excelled in their respective fields and have a track-record of delivering on key projects, not to mention sharing the company values for innovation and best practice.”

He added: “Industry 4.0 has gone beyond a subject and a buzzword; it is now a reality with both our products and how we service the customer after delivery.

“Vision 2025 is ambitious, but one that we know we are more than capable of reaching. We are pushing aside the uncertainty around Brexit to focus on the things we do best and putting in place the skills and leadership needed to continue to deliver industry-leading automation.”