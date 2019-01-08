Sweet spot: building works completes at Thorp Arch site for confectionery plant

Building work has completed on a major new commercial unit for a confectionery business near Wetherby.

Confectionery wholesaler Bon Bon’s, led by Yorkshire businessman, Mark Rowntree – a descendant of confectionery pioneer Joseph Rowntree – has expanded by taking a further 15,000 sq ft unit at Thorp Arch Estate.

Bon Bon’s, which was founded in 2007 and moved into a 13,300 sq ft on the Thorp Arch Estate in 2014, has expanded to also occupy 6 Ash Way as part of an operational re-organisation following its diversification into healthy snacking with the launch of The Real Good Food Co, selling a range of flavoured and speciality nuts and seeds.

Mr Rowntree said: “We are probably the UK’s largest hand-packing confectionery business and the additional space provided by 6 Ash Way will allow us to re-organise our operation to provide more packing capacity in our existing unit and to use 6 Ash Way entirely as a bulk holding and dispatch warehouse.”

Bon Bon’s has 85 staff and supplies household name venues including the British Museum, Chatsworth House, the Tower of London, The Shard, London, and English Heritage sites including Stonehenge.

Mr Rowntree addded: “Wharfedale Property Management manages the estate and has been very supportive in helping us to expand and has guided us through the entire process. Thorp Arch Estate is a great business location, close to the motorway network, and we are confident of continuing our expansion, which is seeing double digit sales growth.”

The remaining four units, which are on target for completion in February 2019, are available to lease through Wharfedale Property Management.