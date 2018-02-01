Sweet firm starts work on £3m facility

A confectionery company based at Sherburn-in-Elmet has broken ground on an ambitious factory extension to accommodate continued growth into the 2020s.

Pecan Deluxe Candy (Europe) Ltd, whose lines include fudge, chocolate and cookie dough pieces found in many supermarket products, says the £3m investment will significantly expand its warehousing, logistics and manufacturing capabilities. It is due for completion in October 2018.

Director of finance Stephanie Cryer said: “Thanks to its reputation across Europe as an innovative food tailor for any type of food company, Pecan Deluxe Europe has had an incredibly successful year with a record turnover of £13.5m.

“We expect our growth to continue, with £15m turnover anticipated for next year and further growth into the 2020s – thanks in no small part to this expansion and enhancement of our R&D and production operations.”

The Sherburn site is the Europe HQ of the Dallas, Texas-based Pecan Deluxe Candy Co.