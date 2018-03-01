Sweet double victory for ingredient firm

A confectionery company is celebrating a sweet double victory after bagging two honours at the Northern Powerhouse Export Awards.

Pecan Deluxe Candy (Europe) Ltd, whose lines include fudge, chocolate and cookie dough pieces found in many supermarket products, won the Export Team of the Year and Scale Up Exporter of the Year titles, and was also a finalist in the Small Exporter of the Year category.

Graham Kingston, managing director EMEA and APAC, said: “This is very well-deserved recognition for every member of the Pecan Deluxe Candy team who together have worked extremely hard over the last few years to maximise our sales not just in the UK but across Europe, the Middle and Far East and more recently APAC.

“Our reputation for innovation and the highest quality ingredients and customer service speaks volumes in any language and I’d like to congratulate all our colleagues for a fantastic job well done.”

Last year, Pecan Deluxe recorded record turnover of £13.5m and has grown its export business to over 60 per cent of revenue.

As reported last month, it is currently building a £3m factory extension to enable it to expand capacity.