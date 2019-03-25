Shock as Harrogate restaurant closes

A Harrogate restaurant has closed its doors in the town centre.

Since it opened in August last year, The Cat’s Pyjamas has enjoyed a run of misfortune.



Owner Alison White was full of confidence when she opened the low-price Indian street-food style restaurant last summer, taking over the site of the former Prezzo Italian restaurant on Albert Street.



Despite its swift popularity with local diners, by October the owner was talking to the Harrogate Advertiser to, as she said, set the record straight about why the Harrogate Cat's Pyjamas had gone into administration and how she said she had saved it - and 130 jobs - with the support of her family.

She said at that time: "I can confirm that The Cat’s Pyjamas Ltd has officially gone into administration.

"There came a point over the last three months where we found ourselves in a difficult situation due to our recent high level investment into business growth and expansions, and our reliance on short term high interest crippling loans. "



Then in December last year she vowed the restaurant would come back 'stronger' after fire crews were called to the Harrogate restaurant on Christmas Eve afternoon and the restaurant was evacuated as smoke filled the building.



Although the Harrogate Cat’s Pyjamas then reopened after Christmas, a typewritten sign has now gone up on the restaurant's window signed by the owner saying that "unfortunately, we have had to close this site for good."



The note continues that the owners had made the decision after "much heartache and deliberation" and that she and the staff were grateful to customers and Harrogate as a whole.

The note adds that the reasons for the closure are both business and personal.



It reads: "I am scaling back the business a bit to concentrate on spending a little bit more time with my beautiful little baby."

The note ends by saying that the other Cat’s Pyjamas restaurants in Yirk, Headingley and Leeds City Centre will still be open.

