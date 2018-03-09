Ripon beauty salon shortlisted for national award

A Ripon beauty salon has been shortlisted for a top national award, just less than a year since it opened.

Azuri has fought off stiff competition to be named in the final 10 for beauty salon of the year at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Proudly representing Ripon in this prestigious industry event, the owner of Azuri, Georgia Burns, said she is ecstatic to see their salon making the cut.

She said: "I am so proud that Azuri will be flying the flag for Ripon. I think it's an amazing achievement for Azuri to get into this national competition when it's only been open eight months.

"And we're from a small market city, when all of the other nine competitors are from large cities."

Georgia is passionate about Azuri playing an active role in the Ripon community. As one of the main organisers of the first Ripon canal Christmas market last year, Georgia is determined to continue their involvement in more city events.

She said: "I think Azuri has settled into the Ripon community well, and I think this is due to being involved in the wonderful community events at the canal basin.

"I think having an amazing, friendly, and talented team of therapists set in a beautiful historic building in our picturesque city is why Azuri salon stands out."

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the awards ceremony in Manchester on March 25 - good luck Azuri!