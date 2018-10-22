Revealed: How redeveloped Harrogate pub will look

Visuals have been released as part of a public consultation over a major Harrogate redevelopment of one of the Harrogate area's most historic areas.

The team at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate is inviting local people to give their views on proposals to breathe new life into the former Harrogate Arms public house off Crag Lane.

Part of the plans for the future of the former Harrogate Arms pub-restaurant at Crag Lane in Harrogate.

The former pub – which together with 1.28 acres of surrounding land was bought by the charity back in 2014 – has been vacant pending behind-the-scenes preparations including structural and ecological surveys and the appointment of architectural, conservation and landscape architects who have drawn up detailed proposals to redevelop the building and surrounding area.

Harlow Carr owes its existence to the mineral springs in and around Harrogate, which were first discovered in 1571 by William Slingsby.

The Harlow Car Hotel and Bath House were built in 1844 by Henry and Richard Wright to captalise on the sulphur spring in the area

The hotel has gone through a number of incarnations including a restaurant and a popular live music pub in the 1990s.

A two-week consultation period on the plans begins today, Monday 22 October and runs until Monday, November 5.

Interested parties including local residents and businesses can have their say by visiting RHS Garden Harlow Carr or by emailing harlowcarr@rhs.org.uk to request a copy of the plans.

It’s hoped that an application for planning and listed building consent will be submitted by the end of the year. Redevelopment work could begin as early as 2020.

To have your say on the redevelopment, visit RHS Garden Harlow Carr from 9.30am – 4pm from Monday 22 October to Monday 5 November 2018.

