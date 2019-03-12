Rat hair and opium - these are just two of the disturbing things you might find in your food

Other than narcotics, there are a host of surprises lurking in everyday foodstuffs that you might not be aware of. Here are some of the less palatable ones. Bon appétit. * Story originally printed by The Conversation. READ MORE: These are the 12 foods which we would usually consider healthy but contain stacks of potentially harmful sugar
Mercury remains a significant air and water pollutant leading to a potential addition into our food chain
Natures larder can accidentally contain a whole host of toxins. Many members of the rhododendron genus of flowering plants secrete grayanotoxins in their nectar
Spores of C. botulinum are often found in honey. While relatively harmless to most people, the immune system of young infants is relatively ineffective against these bacteria
Aa natural flavouring called castoreum is a thick, odorous secretion obtained from the anal glands of beavers. It is used to give a vanilla flavour to some dairy products and desserts
