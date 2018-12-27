Popular restaurant reopens at Harrogate pub

A Harrogate family-run restaurant once described as "one of the finest French restaurants in the north" is to move into an iconic Harrogate pub.

The popular Chez la Vie bistro, which prospered on Station Parade in Harrogate from the early 1990s to late 2015 when it closed, is to reopen it at the Nelson Inn.

Coming to The Nelson Inn - Popular restaurant Chez la Vie will reopen at this Harrogate country pub.



This landmark pub on the busy A59 on the way to Hampsthwaite has been a long-term fixture for Harrogate families drawn by its family-friendly atmosphere, hearty pub food, cask ales and fine wines.



Once part of the Vintage Inns stable, the Nelson Inn has been purchased from the current owners by a private buyer.



The change of ownership will see Chez la Vie founder Tony Fulford bring his entire operation to the Skipton Road location in a major boost for this rustic country pub's dining out offer.



Tony Fulford said: "I have been asked so many times when I was going to reopen Chez la Vie that I am relieved to finally be able to give people an answer.

"I am delighted to be part of the purchase of this iconic property. I intend to reopen as Chez la Vie at the Nelson and bring back many of the elements of my French bistro into the family dining market.

"We will be offering good quality fresh food for the people of Harrogate to enjoy."

