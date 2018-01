Businesses in Harrogate were warned to either move with the times or be left behind at a packed Chamber of Commerce meeting on Monday, which updated members on the progress of plans to establish a Business Improvement District (BID) in the town.

More than 100 residents, business owners and community stakeholders attended the Chamber’s first meeting of the year, where the consultancy firm tasked with taking the project forward stressed the importance of creating a BID that delivers for everyone.