Pelsis acquires US firm to become £125m company

Pest control firm Pelsis has acquired US-based Curtis Gilmour in a deal that will create a £125m company.

The North Yorkshire-based manufacturer of branded pest control products will now form an enlarged group that will operate from 15 locations worldwide, selling into over 80 countries employing more than 420 people worldwide.

A spokesperson said that Curtis Gilmour will add significant scale in the US through its Georgia and Indiana operations and will also broaden Pelsis’ European footprint through its manufacturing facilities in Wales and Sweden.

The acquisition follows LDC’s multi-million-pound investment in Pelsis in August 2017.

The acquisition is the first for Pelsis since LDC invested in the business in 2017 to support its buy-and-build strategy.

Headquartered in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, Pelsis was founded in 1984 as a fly killer brand. Since then, Pelsis has diversified and grown internationally through a commitment to innovation, new product development and quality customer service.

Meanwhile Curtis Gilmour’s brands include the B&G Equipment line of professional sprayers, Curtis Dyna-Fog premium fogging products, as well as the Agrisense and Silvandersson trapping and monitoring brands.

Peter Mangion, CEO of Pelsis Group, said: “LDC’s investment and support has allowed us to consolidate our market-leading position in Europe. The bringing together of these brands creates an even greater range of services and products to our customers across the USA and Europe.

“These are exciting times for Pelsis Group and we’re looking forward to expanding into further markets with LDC’s continued support.”

Dale Alderson, investment director at LDC, added: “The synergies this deal creates will bolster the position of the combined group as one of the world’s pre-eminent providers of pest control products and equipment, providing an even stronger platform for future growth.

“This is a major milestone for both businesses and we look forward to continuing to support Peter, his team and the wider group as they deliver their international growth ambitions moving forward.”

LDC was advised by Rothschild and Walker Morris. KPMG undertook financial due diligence on Curtis Gilmour.