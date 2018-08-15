Opening tonight: New Harrogate restaurant

A brand new restaurant is to open today, Wednesday in Harrogate.

Owner Alison White will open the doors of The Cat’s Pyjamas in Harrogate for the first time today, Wednesday at 5pm.

The new Indian restaurant, part of a small independent Yorkshire-basdesd group, is located on Albert Street at the premises vacated by Prezzo.

Alison White is hopeful that the dining out scene in Harrogate will support her move into the town with Indian cuisine which is a world away from the chains and their, sometimes, inflated, big city prices.

She said: “I haven’t inflated my prices for Harrogate like so many do and no dish is over £10.

“Good quality, affordable food in a modern setting with great service is what we try to deliver."

The Cat's Pyjamas also has restaurants in Headingley, Leeds and York.

A typical menu includes Punjabi tandoori chicken, coconut chilli prawn curry, as well as staples such as chicken tikka massalla and lamb rogan josh.

