Official: New independent Harrogate cafe to open

What was until recently a chain cafe is set to become an independent cafe in Harrogate - and it's happening this Saturday.

Only a fortnight after the doors closed at Italian wine cafe Veeno at Everyman cinema/restaurant/lifestyle complex on Station Parade and Albert Street, the general manager has told the Harrogate Advertiser he's reopening it this weekend.

In keeping with the personal nature of the business, Stephen Benyon has decided to give the new cafe, located in the space next to the unit vacated last year by CAU steak restaurant, a simple name - Stevie's.

He said: "The landlords offered me to take it over when Veeno closed. I love Harrogate and I love Cold Bath Road where I live.

"I'm being backed by Yorkshire suppliers, House of Wines. I'm new to wine - I've only been studying it for 35 years!"

The new cafe will have much the same approach as the previous occupant, focusing on world wines and meat, cheese and bread boards.

But there will be a new emphasis on customer service and local microbreweries when it opens with a brand new sign created by Harrogate firm Signarama.

Stephen Benyon said: "We want it to be a place where everyone's welcome and customer service is important.

"We also want to keep it local and offer beer from microbreweries in the Harrogate area."

This Friday will see Stevie's host a private wine event raising funds for Saint Michael's Hospice before it opens to the public on Saturday at lunchtime.

