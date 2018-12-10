'No cafe' in Harrogate's new Next store

Harrogate's brand new Next store will not have a cafe when it opens this week.

There were rumours earlier in the year when news first broke about the clothes store giant opening a two-storey new shop in the town's Victoria Centre.

But when Next opens on Cambridge Street this Wednesday, December 12, there will be no cafe.

A major boost for Harrogate town centre's retail sector, the 11,419 square feet of the new Next will, however, include a large home section compared to its existing branch on James Street.

Victoria Shopping Centre manager James White Centre said he was delighted to be welcoming another important addition to the shopping destination.

He said: “We have a great selection of stores here at Victoria Shopping Centre, including TK Maxx, The Body Shop, New Look and the recently opened Poundland, so we’re excited to add Next to our offering.”

“The arrival of Next is fantastic for the centre and great news for Harrogate.

“We would like to wish the store team the best of luck with the upcoming opening.

The official launch itself will arrive with a host of festive season offers for Harrogate shoppers.

Mr White said: “Next will be supporting our Boxing Day Bonanza, where we are giving five random shoppers the chance to win one £50 voucher for five of our stores, when spending £20 or more with us on Boxing Day.

James White said: “Shoppers just have to simply send us a private message on Facebook between December 26 2018 and January 11, 2019, with a picture of their parking receipt and Boxing Day purchase receipts from any store in the centre.”

Victoria Shopping Centre’s late night Christmas shopping will run every Thursday until 8pm from December 6-20.

