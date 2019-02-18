New! Traffic chaos in Harrogate town centre

Frustated Harrogate drivers - and town centre traders - who thought roadworks in the town centre could not get any worse got a rude awakening today.

Many motorists are trapped in road jams in most directions from the Prince of Wales roundabout.

The worst roads affected currently are right down Station Parade to Victoria Avenue crossroads, right down York Place, right up Otley Road and right down Leeds Road.

There had already been roadworks for weeks on Otley Road near the roundabout which has created some tailbacks.

But the new work which started last week and involves the partial closure of a lane of Leeds Road coming from the St George's Road roundabout.

The closures are part of an ongoing £3m improvement project by Yorkshire Water to lay six miles of new pipeline in Harrogate town centre.

