New series of health checks for farmers begins in Harrogate

Members of Yorkshire’s farming community took the opportunity of a farm machinery open day to take advantage of free medical check ups.

Farmers were at an exhibition staged by Ripon Farm Services at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate to showcase the latest agricultural machinery from its suppliers, an event which continues tomorrow, and as well as running the rule over new pieces of kit, visitors were offered an MOT of their own.

The health checks are organised by the Yorkshire Rural Support Network.

The farmer health checks organised by the Yorkshire Rural Support Network, which is part of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, saw nurses catch up with farming folk to check up on their physical and mental wellbeing.

Kate Dale, the Network’s co-ordinator, said: “Our nurses do sterling work and very quietly and informally drill down to establish some of the possible causes of stress and anxiety which may lead to high blood pressure and high blood sugars.”

More health checks are held tomorrow at Farmstar’s open day at Marr near Doncaster, 11am to 1.30pm, and between the same times on Wednesday, February 7 at the Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show at York Auction Centre.