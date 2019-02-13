New! Road reopens in Harrogate

There is good news at last for Harrogate motorists as a major road which had been closed 24 hours for more than a week has now reopened.

The closure of Forest Lane at the Belmont level rail crossing end caused major disruption for commuters and fuelled long traffic jams on the already clogged-up Knaresborough Road.

As well as current roadworks affecting drivers using Otley Road at the Prince of Wales roundabout and the Cardale Park junction, the whole of Kingsley Drive is still closed which affects drivers coming from the Starbeck and Knaresborough side of Harrogate using Bogs Lane to avoid the terrible Knaresborough Road at rush hour have been effected again.

Crescent Gardens consultation: What you need to know



The swathe of roadworks are the result of Yorkshire Water and North Yorkshire County Council performing essential work to cope with new housing developments and forthcoming cycling events coming to Harrogate such as the Tour de Yorkshire and the UCI Road World Championships.

The Princes of Wales roundabout end of Otley Road is currently facing disruption until the end of April as Yorkshire Water gets to work on improving water pipes.

The length of time of the repairs reflects the necessity to dig up three different roads in the immediate area.

As soon as those are completed after Easter, the authority responsible for Harrogate’s roads, North Yorkshire County Council, has the urgent task of bringing the same area up to scratch in time for two huge cycling events in Harrogate - the Tour de Yorkshire in May and UCI World Road Championships in September.