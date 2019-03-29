New moves to help Harrogate town centre - by BID

“Exciting times ahead” is the message as Harrogate’s new BID team unveiled major plans this week to boost Harrogate town centre.

After forming late last year, Harrogate Business Improvement District has now announced its first set of key policies including a new Harrogate Gift Card and the creation of additonal ‘quarters’ in the town centre along the lines of the Montpellier Quarter.

John Fox, chair of Harrogate BID Ltd said the aim was to improve the environment for businesses and customers and maximise the town’s visitor potential in a year when the eyes of the world would be on Harrogate thanks to cycling.

He said: “This year Harrogate will host three major events, the Tour de Yorkshire and Explore GB in May and the UCI in September.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase our fantastic town to the world but we will also be encouraging local residents to explore Harrogate and try new restaurants, bars and shops.”

“We are currently working on nearly 20 projects, some coming to fruition soon.”

Harrogate BID issued it first newsletter this week containing details of who is on its board and what its policies will be which will be delivered to all local businesses in the BID area who pay a levy towards its improvement projects.

The initial reaction from the town’s leaders has been positive. Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce president Steve Scarre said: “The chamber is delighted to see how much progress the BID team, led by John Fox, has made since the announcement was made late last year as detailed in the first newsletter.

“The executive committee appointed looks impressive and I am sure they will spend the money allocated wisely. There should be some exciting times ahead.”

Visit Harrogate’s chief executive Richard Spencer said: “It was great to see the first newsletter from the new Harrogate BID.

“The BID chairman is an experienced campaigner and recognised champion for this town and our high street.

“We are already seeing some great ideas emerge from the new organisation.”

“We look forward to supporting the BID and the board in their efforts to put Harrogate into the minds of more people thinking about a day out - or a short stay - and encouraging more footfall into the town centre.”