New indie coffee shop for Harrogate

A new coffee shop is to open in Harrogate town centre - and it's local and independent.

The new business will take over the vacant unit on Oxford Street that used to be The Champagne Concept.

It will be launched by Baltzersens, the award-winning independent Scandinavian-inspired cafe famous for its great coffee, cinnamon buns and skolebrød (Norwegian custard buns) which has proved a big success since it first opened its doors six years ago.



Run by director Paul's Rawlinson, who was inspired in his menu by his Norwegian grandmother, the new coffee shop is an additional business and represents an expansion.



Both businesses will be called Baltzersens - the original cafe now has 'cafe' added underneath the existing signage, while the new coffee shop will have 'coffee shop' underneath its Baltzersens sign.



The new coffee shop's decor will feature a modern design and will be less 'Scandi' than the cafe next door and will not have the full menu of its 'big brother' next door.

