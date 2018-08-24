New! Harrogate to launch independents campaign

After months of mounting pressure, Harrogate is to launch its first-ever coordinated town-wide ‘indies’ campaign.

Echoing the calls of small businesses expressed in the Harrogate Advertiser, Visit Harrogate is inviting the town’s independent shops, bars, cafes and restaurants to get involved with a comprehensive marketing campaign to promote independents as a ‘key asset’ for Harrogate.

Part of the logo for the new Harrrogate Independents campaign.

Richard Spencer, the chief executive of marketing agency Visit Harrogate, which is supported by Harrogate Borough Council, said: “Harrogate, like any town in the UK, is facing unprecedented challenges of change in both peoples shopping habits and the retail landscape.

“But a key asset for the town is our independents. It sets Harrogate apart and makes us different and better.

“We should be proud of them.”

Several local traders have already shown their support for the campaign called Hi - Harrogate Independents, including Imagined Things bookshop, which became a national social media sensation recently.

Owner Georgia Duffy said: “We are very proudly independent but what we’ve been missing in Harrogate is an easy way to showcase what businesses like us do.

“I think it’s an excellent start for cohesively promoting the fantastic independent businesses that Harrogate has to offer, for local people and tourists alike.

“It’s definitely something we want to be a part of.”

Among the list of new initiatives planned by Visit Harrogate, which published the popular Eat Drink Harrogate guide earlier this year, are:



An ‘Indies Trail’ printed publication.

A ‘Harrogate Hi’ window sticker.

Promotion through Visit Harrogate’s Google number one listed website and social media.

Press and PR via Harrogate independent agency, Cause UK.

Among the other local businesses already backing Visit Harrogate’s campaign are Bias Boutique on Cold Bath Road, Starling Independent Beer & Coffee House on Oxford Street and Weetons Food Hall whose manager James Murray said: “We support the new scheme wholeheartedly.”

There will be a fee to get access to the whole package, though a listing online will be free for all businesses.



Meanwhile, the Harrogate Advertiser’s Town Centre Survey has been giving readers the chance to have a voice on future changs.

Don't miss results which will be published in this Thursday's newspaper (print) on August 30.

More news you may be interested in...

Dales tourist spot suffers 'ghost town' effect after road sign confusion