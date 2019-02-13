New awards category welcomed

During Valentine’s Day week organisers of the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards, David Ritson and Simon Cotton, showed their love for their new award category sponsor Booker Wholesale, Harrogate. They launched the new Receptionist of the Year category and met with Kenny Legge, Depot Manager Harrogate and Sophie Akhtar, Catering Development Manager Harrogate to discuss plans for the forthcoming awards.

Organised by Destination Harrogate, and now in its 11th year, these awards have captured the hearts of business visitors and tourists, as well as local residents. There are now 12 categories to choose from including this latest addition Receptionist of the Year.

Kenny Legge said: “Following the success of previous year’s awards Booker Wholesale were very keen to get involved with Simon and David to sponsor this category.

“We are very excited that the Receptionist of the Year is a new award and are looking forward to seeing the nominations and then choosing the shortlist and winner in April.”

Online nominations are now open at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk, closing date for entries is March 31.

All category winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner to be held in the spectacular Royal Hall on Monday June 17.

Pictured are Sophie Aktar, Simon Cotton, Kenny Legge and David Ritson at Booker Wholesale Harrogate.