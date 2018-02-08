National roadshow to visit Harrogate

Visit Harrogate, the district’s destination management organisation, is taking part in a major UK-wide roadshow for the accommodation sector.

The Be My Guest Roadshow, in partnership with VisitEngland, will be hosted at the Harrogate Convention Centre on Wednesday, February 21.

The industry event is aimed at small accommodation providers, or those interested in starting an accommodation business.

Richard Spencer, CEO of Visit Harrogate, said: “It’s a testament to the district’s reputation that this UK-wide roadshow has chosen Harrogate to host this new industry event. By working and learning together around best practice, understanding tourism trends, and promoting the unique character and attractions across the district, small accommodation providers can help grow our tourism economy in a competitive market, and ultimately generate income and jobs.”

The roadshow launches in Southampton before coming to Harrogate, moving to Glasgow, Bristol, Penrith and Norwich. To register for free, visit www.bemyguest.live