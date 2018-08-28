Mystery as controversial Dales road signs are moved

Speculation is growing that Harrogate district residents have taken their own action over road closure signs they say are inaccurate.

After angry complaints about road signs which threatened to turn a Dales tourist spot into a "ghost town" led to seemingly no action, over the weekend the signs magically moved position.



The trouble started more than a week ago when residents spotted a road closure signs on the road from Grassington to Greenhow and from Summerbridge to Pateley Bridge.



On being told that the accidental knock-on effect of the sign outside the Flying Dutchman pub in Summerbridge was that traffic wasn't going through to Pateley Bridge, Nidderdale Chamber of Trade chairman Keith Tordoff said: "The signs all said road ahead closed.

"At Summerbridge the road was physically blocked with a large sign and cones across it.

"There was nothing to say Pateley Bridge or businesses were open as usual. I made enquiries and established work was taking place at Hilltop Farm Greenhow by Yorkshire Water."



The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade contacted Yorkshire Water and its contractor Morrisons several times without success.



Keith Tordoff said: "Pateley Bridge is almost like a ghost town. During what should be the busy summer holidays for businesses and in the middle of when the Nidd Art Trail is taking place all have been badly affected.

"We appreciate works have to be carried out but there must be better consultation with people who understand the local area and certainly with the representatives of the business community."



There were fears that the road closure signs would ruin business over the bank holiday weekend in in Pateley Bridge, which was the winner of the Great British High Street competition in late 2016, even though no actual work was taking place over the weekend.



But, in the event, what is assumed to be some locals used their common sense and either moved them or laid them flat if they were on verges.

Or, perhaps, it was the contractors who moved them to be helpful?



More news you may be interested in...

Dales tourist spot suffers 'ghost town' effect after road sign confusion