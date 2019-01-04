Millennials struggle the most with workplace stresses, research reveals

Workplace happiness comes least to millennials, according to new research, with many young adults who are focusing on carving out their career paths taking home the stresses of work.

The survey of 1,001 UK adults carried out by one of the UK’s leading healthcare companies, Cygnet Jobs, has revealed that almost 3 in 4 (73%) 25-35 year olds have recently taken workplace stresses home, and in fact as many as 62% of workers in this age bracket say they’ve felt sleep deprived due to career stress in the past.

An astonishing one in five (22%) people in this age bracket say they noticed they were even losing weight because of this.

In contrast, only 9% of those aged 55+ said they’ve recently taken home workplace stress, suggesting that workplace happiness becomes more important for Brits as they age.

According to the survey, 1 in 3 (33%) UK workers felt the need to prove themselves in their chosen career path, with an incredible 64% of the 25-35 year old workers surveyed saying workplace stresses affect their sleep.

Rowan Marriott, Head of Resourcing at Cygnet Jobs said, ‘The research just highlights how many people in the UK, especially those aged between 25 and 55 are overworked and stressed. With work affecting their sleep, those people will soon become regularly irritable and potentially unwell. Most of us have the odd stressful day at work, but the long term effects of being unhappy in the workplace can be very negative to someone’s mental and physical health.”

Percentage of UK adults who say they regularly take work-related stress home

Age 18-25 - 19%

Age 25-35 - 73%

Age 35-45 - 64%

Age 45-55 - 62%

Age 55+ - 9%

