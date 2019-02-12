Major refurb at top Harrogate hotel

A luxury Harrogate hotel is launching a striking new bistro this week after a complete refurbishment.

The revamped bistro at Hotel du Vin on Prospect Place sees the stylish Harrogate hotel return to its roots, evoking the traditional French Bistros that first inspired the brand, but with a distinctly contemporary feel.

Crescent Gardens consultation: What you need to know



The announcement comes at a time of significant investment for the brand, spearheaded by Guus Bakker, Chief Executive Officer at Malmaison Hotel du Vin.



The group recently unveiled a number of other bistro refurbishments across the brand, including Winchester and Cambridge, and is set to continue to do so over the next 24 months.



The aim of the changes at the bistro at Hotel du Vin Harrogate, is to create a sense of sophistication with contemporary but still traditional finishes.



Adam Green, general nanager of Hotel du Vin Harrogate s,aid: “The team and I can’t wait to open the doors of our new bistro.

"We’re so happy with the new look and are excited to share it with our guests."



The new bistro's olive-green walls are adorned with mirrors making for a bright, airy feel with light cascading throughout.

The soft lighting creates a relaxed setting, designed to encourage guests to relax and take their time while dining.



The new colour scheme extends into the private dining room, which has also had a makeover of its own, complete with golden chandeliers. With stunning views over The Stray, it is perfect for a special celebration.



Hotel du Vin has also introduced a new Prix Fixe menu, which brings together heart-warming, traditional French food and quality, regionally sourced ingredients.

As well as that, to celebrate the relaunch, Hotel du Vin Harrogate has also introduced five limited-time offers: Prix Fixe Menu, Unlimited Champagne Afternoon Tea, Sharing Chateaubriand, Sunday Lunch and Fizz Friday.



Hotel du Vin’s wine selection, curated by the brand’s expert sommeliers, brings together a comprehensive selection spanning regions and grapes to suit all palettes.

