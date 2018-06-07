LandRover specialist shows off workshops

LandRover Defender specialist Twisted Automotive will be opening its doors and welcoming enthusiasts to its forecourt and workshop in Thirsk.

The fourth annual summer Open Day for Twisted Automotive will take place on June 16 and fans will get a chance to meet Twisted ambassador and world record breaker, Sean Conway, pictured.

Mr Conway recently beat the World Record time for cycling across Europe, completing his arduous journey in a mere 24 days. Visitors can hear about his adventure, experience the highs and lows of his epic ride.

Starting at 10am and running through until 4pm, the day will take place at the firm’s headquarters on the Thirsk Industrial Park.

Over 200 people attended the Open Day in 2017.

Twisted Automotive managing director Charles Fawcett said: “Every year we attract bigger and bigger crowds and we hope our 2018 Open Day will be the same.

“We relish the opportunity to show off our workshop and passion for the Defender with both customers, fans, and local residents - giving them a closer insight into the making of the much-loved Defender.

“It’s been another busy 12 months for the business, with our new custom 110 V8 taking the headlines. It’s a must see!

Mr Fawcett set up Twisted as side operation to his father’s 4×4 off-road driving centre, and went independent in 2008. The firm only customises LandRover Defenders.