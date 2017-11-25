Is Topshop in Harrogate closing down?

Concerns have been raised that popular fashion retailer, Topshop, could be leaving Harrogate's high street, just weeks after H&M closed down.

Independent property retail property advisors, Robinson Webster, are advertising the retail unit on Cambridge Street in the town centre as available 'to let'.

The unit, which includes menswear shop, Topman, and womenswear, Miss Selfridge upstairs, as well as Topshop on the ground floor, sits between River Island and HSBC.

Robinson Webster state on their website that the site is a "hugely prominent location on Cambridge Street in heart of Harrogate Town Centre".

But residents have expressed fear for the town's trade in the future, as the news that the property is being advertised to let comes only weeks after another global fashion retailer, H&M, shut its Harrogate branch in the Victoria Shopping Centre.

Many have taken to Facebook to speculate the reasons behind the retailers' decisions, some blaming a lack of footfall in the town and also the rise of online shopping.

Topshop have been approached for comment.