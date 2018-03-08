International delegation tours Harrogate’s food & drink scene

Overseas travel buyers were in Harrogate for a guided tour of the town’s Food and Drink scene on Monday (5 March).

The tour, supported by Visit Harrogate, was hosted by Visit Britain and Harrogate-based Yorkshire Appetite.

Delegates from Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, South Africa and Singapore from organisations including Thompsons Holidays, Flight Centre Travel Group (South Africa), and British TIPS, took part.

The delegation (pictured) visited Starling Independent Beer and Coffee House, Yorkshire Tapas (at the Blues Bar), Cold Bath Deli, Vanilli’s, Hales Bar and Farrah’s of Harrogate.

Harrogate-based Yorkshire Appetite hosts culinary and cultural tours of the town to help visitors experience its history and culture and enjoy its food and drink scene.

Kay Atkinson, Food Ambassador at Yorkshire Appetite, said: "Harrogate has a history of hospitality from its Victorian heyday as a European spa retreat to its current standing as a leading conference town.

"We're really thrilled to help engage buyers from major tourism organisations overseas, and hope they will in turn spread the word to encourage more visitors from across the globe."

Richard Spencer, CEO of Visit Harrogate, said: “Harrogate really offers the very best Yorkshire has to offer, with a boutique offering of traditional and modern Yorkshire fare, and it’s a sector we’re working hard to shout about.”

Festival Publications are launching an Eat:Drink Harrogate marketing campaign in April, in association with Visit Harrogate and headline sponsors and local brewer Bad Co.

A new handy guide to the districts best restaurants, pubs, cafes and producers across the district will be published in print and delivered online on the number one Google ranked destination websitewww.visitharrogate.co.uk.

Richard added: “The national, local and independent food and drink scene in Harrogate is a distinctive part of our destination offer and a major contributor to our economy.

"Research has shown quality hospitality is high on the motivation list of our visitors and thanks to those people we all have a wide and exciting choice of places to dine and drink out.

"It’s also a highly competitive and complex sector and we must all work hard on our marketing to increase footfall into the town. For instance, I’d love to see us all work on organising a ‘Harrogate Restaurant Week’.

"Our strategy is to increase visitor numbers, promote the district as a foodie hotspot, and encourage residents and visitors alike to discover the best of what’s on offer to support our hospitality sector, and keep the district vibrant.”