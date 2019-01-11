Independent business thanks Harrogate community for support in face of roadworks

A Harrogate business which appealed for support in the face of a road closure has been left gratified by its customers who continued to shop there despite the inconvenience.

Staff at Ake & Humphris wine and beer merchants on the corner of Leeds Road and St George's Road shared a Facebook appeal on Thursday (January 10) when St George's Road was closed for work on the local mains network.

The road has since re-opened but not before the post attracted more than 250 shares, and nearly 300 reactions from supportive Harrogate residents.

Phil Probert, of Ake & Humphris, said: "We are very gratified, we have fabulous customers and it reflects how people in Harrogate feel about independent business within the town and the support that there is for us.

"We have had customers come in who maybe haven't shopped with us for a while or who haven't shopped with us before, and having seen the post have decided to come back in and show their support."

Roadworks in the Leeds Road area before Christmas left Ake & Humphris with less business than usual and the work has compounded the impact of an already quiet period.

Phil explained that while the road has now fortunately re-opened, there are still signs on the road stating that the road is 'closed ahead'.

He said: "It may also be that people know there are roadworks in the area and therefore aren't using Leeds Road quite as much, or taking alternative routes away from the shop."

But Phil reassured customers again that the shop is still open for business and encouraged residents to support all their independent shops in the area, adding: "We are very much aware that we are not the only local business that is going to be affected by the ongoing roadworks."