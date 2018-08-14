Homebase closures: Harrogate branch's anxious wait

Harrogate staff at Homebase are awaiting news of their future as the retail giant prepares to confirm a new wave of store closures which could see an estimated 42 DIY outlets close with approximately 1,500 jobs at risk.

Already this year, the struggling retailer has closed 18 stores with 303 jobs cut at the DIY retailer's head office in Milton Keynes.



So far there has been no news about the Harrogate branch, located Plumpton Park near Morrisions store which is just one of 250 Homebase stores nationwide.



Reports today say Homebase is set to close nearly a fifth of its remaining branches, via a company voluntary agreement (CVA).



The latter has become a much-used but controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to shut underperforming shops.



Restructuring experts at Alvarez & Marsal will carry out the CVA, which will require the support of landlords.

The news is another hammer blow for the British retail sector after recent closure announcements by M&S, Carpetright, New Look and Mothercare, as well as national restaurant chains.

More news you may be interested in...

Harrogate groups push for town centre changes