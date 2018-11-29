Height of luxury: £15m Harrogate care home to open

A new luxury care home offering your own chauffeur is to open in Harrogate at a historic site after a £15m investment.

Boasting an impressive gothic façade and set among beautifully-landscaped gardens in the town's prestigious Duchy area, The Manor House Harrogate, on Cornwall Road, will offer truly five star accommodation combined with specialist residential, dementia and respite care for elderly people.

The impressive gothic facade of the new Manor House Harrogate care home. (Picture by Kristen McCluskie)



The new development, which is now open for viewings, is located on the site of an original late-Victorian building known as Waldernheath and will be opened officially next week.



As well as a lifestyle co-ordinator, chauffeur and concierge service, facilities at the new development at Cornwall Road will include a beauty salon, bowling green and wellness lodge with hydrotherapy pool.

Meals will be provided by an award-winning in-house executive chef, with a waiter service in the dining area.



The new development, which has created 110 full and part-time jobs, is the latest addition to a group of five star retirement homes owned by Hadrian Healthcare.



It was originally a grand home, the first to be developed on Cornwall Road around 1890. It was later turned into a school and then a care home, and was damaged by fire in 2016.

The site has been developed in a manner sensitive to its history and the architectural character of the Duchy Conservation Area.



The impressive gothic façade of the original house has been retained and restored, and now forms a striking focal point for the new structure, which combines high quality traditional materials with expert craftsmanship.

The property is surrounded by beautifully-landscaped gardens and its interior is furnished to an impeccable standard throughout both the communal areas and the 87 private bedrooms and suites, which all have private bathrooms.



Two years ago, the family-run company sold half its portfolio to Bupa UK in a multi-million pound deal, and posted a 21% growth in profits to £4.4m.

With the new site in Harrogate, it now operates seven properties providing luxury elderly care across Yorkshire and the North East, including The Manor House Knaresborough, Oulton Manor in Leeds, and Wetherby Manor, which was named UK Luxury Care Home 2018.



The new care home, which is currently open for viewings, will be opened by the Mayor of Harrogate Coun Bernard Bateman on Friday, December 7.



Work on the development has been carried out by contractors based in Yorkshire and the North East, including construction company Walter Thompson of Northallerton, interior design practice Bernard Interiors in Newcastle, and Gateshead architecture firm ARP Design.

Review: How good is new Harrogate panto?