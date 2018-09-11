Harrogate: Which new shops public most want in town centre

The Harrogate Advertiser's recent Town Centre Survey on the people's views on the state of Harrogate Town Centre and how to improve it saw a huge response.

As well supporting the independents and calling for lower business rates and more public events, we gave the public the chance to say what new shops they would most like to open in Harrogate townn centre.

The answers, all 850 of them, were often surprising.



If you could pick any new shops or stores to open up in Harrogate town centre, what type would they be?

Top 5 answers

1. Women’s clothes shops in general.

2. Zara.

3. John Lewis.

4. Independent boutiques and shops.

5. A covered market.

Other ideas:

Mango (women’s fashion).

Men’s clothing shops.

Weekly market selling local food.

Wilko (homewares and household goods).

Apple Store.

