Harrogate Water sponsors World Road Race

Harrogate Spring Water has been named as an Official Supplier for the UCI Road World Championships taking place in Yorkshire in September 2019.

Harrogate is the principal host town for the Championships, providing the finishing line for 11 different Championship races being held over eight days.

Harrogate Spring Water brand manager Nicky Cain said: “We love cycling as much as we love healthy hydration and recycling. We are thrilled to be named a 2019 UCI Road World Championship’s Official Supplier. Cycling is green, healthy and family-friendly, values that are all part of our brand’s DNA.

“The world will be tuning into Harrogate for eight days, and the greatest cyclists from around the globe will be kept hydrated and in peak condition by the original British bottled water.

“Yorkshire 2019 and the UCI aim to make these Championships sustainable for the environment, which is aligned with our own commitment to lead the way in driving environmental sustainability through our recycling campaigning with Keep Britain Tidy and use of recycled materials in our bottles.

“The fact that Yorkshire has been selected to host the Championships demonstrates the impact the county has had on the cycling world since the success of the Grand Depart and the Tour de Yorkshire. This is the next big step and a big opportunity for all things Yorkshire and all things Harrogate.”

The UCI Road World Championships will be watched by some 250 million people in 150 countries around the globe, with the BBC broadcasting the races in the United Kingdom.

It will be the first time Great Britain has hosted the Championships since 1982.