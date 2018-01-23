Harrogate Topshop closure: 'What's available for our young people?'

A mother of three has condemned shop closures on Harrogate's high street after the town branch of Topshop closed its doors for trading last weekend.

Residents expressed concern for the town centre only a matter of weeks ago when global retailer, H&M, closed its Harrogate store in November.

But now British fashion label, Topshop, has followed suit, and the unit which also included its associated labels, Topman and Miss Selfridge, was shutdown on Saturday (January 20).

Val Jackson, Harrogate mum-of-three, contacted the Harrogate Advertiser to express her thoughts, claiming that the closures would see everyone travel to Leeds to shop instead.

She said: "What on earth is going on in Harrogate with the closure of Topshop and H&M! What’s available for our young people and for all the new houses being built. We are supposed to be the place everyone wants to live...

"Everyone will be going to shop in Leeds or, heaven forbid, are the council going to allow a Meadowhall type shopping centre amongst our surrounding green fields."

The unit has been advertised as available to let by retail property group, Robinson Webster.

The rent is not advertised online, but Robinson Webster states that the landlord for the unit is offering a 15 year lease with "upward only rent reviews" at five and ten years into the lease.

The rateable value of the property is £445,000 and the payable rate for the year 2017/18 was £213,155.