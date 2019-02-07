Harrogate Spring wins Royal Albert Hall deal

Harrogate Spring has won the contract to be the official water of the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The venue, one of the world’s most iconic concert venues which welcomes nearly two million visitors a year, has signed an exclusive four-year deal with the Yorkshire firm.

Harrogate Spring will be the sole bottled water available across the Royal Albert Hall, both front and back of house, including private boxes and 13 bars and restaurants.

Last year was the busiest in the hall’s history, hosting a record breaking 401 shows in the main auditorium, officially making it the busiest venue in the world.

Harrogate Spring brand manager Nicky Cain said: “We are thrilled by this partnership between two quintessentially British brands, linked by history and heritage and with a shared passion for quality and excellence.

“Harrogate Spring, the original British bottled water, is a perfect match for one of London’s most treasured and distinctive buildings, a truly iconic venue, with a global reputation for hosting world class musical, artistic and sporting events.

“We are particularly proud to be the official water for the Royal Albert Hall’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 2021 and shall be working with the anniversary committee to mark the achievement with a special anniversary label.”

Lucy Noble, artistic and commercial director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We are delighted to welcome Harrogate Spring Water to the Royal Albert Hall in the run-up to our 150th anniversary. It’s a pleasure to partner with another unique British institution.